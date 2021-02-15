Netflix Drops Trailer For Notorious B.I.G. Documentary I Got A Story To Tell

Netflix

Netflix has just dropped a trailer for upcoming Notorious B.I.G. documentary, I Got A Story To Tell.

Understood to be a reflection on Biggie’s life and career, it’s expected I Got a Story to Tell will feature interviews and commentary from those who played a major role in his life and legacy including his mother Voletta Wallace, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Faith Evans and Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Lil’ Cease.

Voletta and Diddy served as executive producers on this eagerly anticipated documentary, which takes its title from the Life After Death track.

Check out the trailer below:

As per the Netflix synopsis:

Every legend has an origin story. Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

Biggie’s mother Voletta said:

This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered.

I Got A Story To Tell has been described as ‘the definitive portrait of the man who became The Notorious B.I.G.’, giving ‘unprecedented access granted by the Wallace estate’.

The documentary will include ‘recently unearthed footage’ taken during Biggie’s breakout years, as well as ‘incredible unseen concert clips’.

You can stream Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell on Netflix from March 1.