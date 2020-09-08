Netflix Drops Trailer For One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest Prequel Ratched
Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Sarah Paulson’s upcoming horror series Ratched.
Based on the infamous villain of 1975’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, previously played Louise Fletcher, Paulson will play the titular Nurse Ratched around a decade-and-a-half before Milos Forman’s film takes place.
It’s being brought to life by Ryan Murphy, the television titan behind American Horror Story, Glee and Hollywood. He’s described it as ‘an imagining of how this monster was created’.
Check out the trailer for Ratched below:
Ratched sees Paulson’s newbie nurse, Mildred, arrive at a psychiatric hospital in 1947 Northern California. Ostensibly a dedicated, headstrong healthcare worker, something far more sinister lies beneath her surface.
Murphy explained to Vanity Fair:
I feel like Nurse Ratched is sort of a shorthand for barbarism. She became almost like a catchphrase for any sort of institutional abuse of power.
What was interesting was trying to create an emotional character from a reputation that’s very cold… trying to figure out every little detail about her childhood, her relationships, her sexuality. Because when people think of Ratched, they think of her as shutoff and cruel and uncaring.
Paulson added: ‘By the time you get to the end of the first season, you will not wonder how and why Mildred became the way she did. You may question her actions, you may have judgment about it – but you will understand it. It will make sense to you.’
Ratched‘s first season will hit Netflix on September 18.
