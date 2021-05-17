Netflix Drops Trailer For Sweet Tooth, DC’s New Post-Apocalyptic Fairy Tale
Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming post-apocalyptic show, Sweet Tooth.
The series is an adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s beloved comics series, from DC’s Vertigo imprint, and consists of animal-human hybrids brought to life with a cast that includes Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Stefania LaVie Owen and Will Forte.
Produced by Marvel’s Robert Downey Jr., the first season will consist of eight episodes which are set to drop on the streaming service next month.
Check out the trailer below:
A synopsis for the show explains the part human, part animal beings came about after an event known as The Great Crumble, which ‘wreaked havoc on the world’. As a virus emerges, humans begin to hunt the hybrids, suspecting they may be the cause of the disease.
The synopsis, cited by Comicbook, continues:
After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).
Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.
But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.
Sweet Tooth is directed by Jim Mickie, who also serves as writer and co-showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz. Both Mickie and Schwartz are also executive producing the series alongside Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.
