Netflix Execs Booked By Indian Police Over Interfaith Kissing Scene Netflix

The Netflix show, A Suitable Boy, has sparked outrage in India after a scene depicting a Muslim-Hindu kiss prompted officials to file a First Information Report (FIR) with police.

The 2020 streaming series, based off of the award-winning novel of the same name, came under fire after the interfaith kissing scene in front of a Hindu temple angered politicians into filing an FIR in Madhya Pradesh, under the pretence of hurting religious sentiment.

The narrative of the adapted series follows the love life of a young Hindu woman, and during one moment shows her kissing a Muslim man on the site of the temple, which prompted Narottam Mishra, the region’s minister of home affairs, to officially complain to authorities after tweeting that he believed it ‘depicts extremely objectionable scenes that hurt the feelings of a particular religion’.

The member of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went on to say, ‘I have directed the police officers to get this controversial content tested’.

Similarly, Gaurav Tiwari, who is a BJP youth leader, confirmed he had lodged a complaint against Netflix’s vice president of content in India, Monika Shergill, and its director of public policy, Ambika Khurana, on Monday that, in the police report, claimed Netflix’s ‘deliberate or malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings’, according to CNN.

Incredibly, the offence carries with it a maximum sentence of three years in prison and/or a fine.

So far, Netflix India, nor the show’s director, Mira Nair, have responded to the allegations or given a public comment.

Religious tensions within India have been rising since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election last year. The landslide victory has left many Muslim citizens feeling unhappy with the government’s allegedly favouring of India’s Hindu majority, resulting in its Muslim contingent feeling somewhat disenfranchised.

Just this month, it was revealed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would regulate all online content, including streaming services, in a series of new rules introduced to regulate digital media. The move means that in the future this sort of controversy wouldn’t happen, because governmental teams would have already censored or banned the content altogether.

Netflix sees India as having huge potential for its platform to grow, having committed around $400 million into the Asian market over the past two years. The service also added a Hindu option, as it took strides to transform India into one of its top regional production hubs.

A Suitable Boy is not available on UK Netflix, despite having a release date of July 2020, but the BBC-produced series that spans six episodes is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.