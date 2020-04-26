Netflix Explains Hilarious Reason Too Hot To Handle’s Robot Is Named Lana

Everyone was having weird sex dreams every night in the shared bedroom. I dreamed I was in a massive sex room with all of the housemates. It was so odd.

I’m a very passionate and affectionate person and when I like someone I love to hug them, kiss them and hold hands with them, so it was a shock when we found out the rules.

To be told you can’t kiss someone you like was an added emotional hurdle and it did get to people and added stress.