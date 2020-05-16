Netflix Film With 0% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Second Most-Watched This Week Netflix

Let’s face it. Most of us have completely exhausted Netflix’s entire back catalogue during recent months, while there’s quite literally nothing else to do.

Advert

But it seems as though the boredom has driven people to not only watching every single good thing available on the streaming service, but to watching some of terrible things on offer too!

Well, that’s if the Rotten Tomatoes ratings are anything to go by.

Netflix

Netflix recently unveiled John Henry, directed by Will Forbes and starring Terry Crews and Ludacris. According to its synopsis, the film sees ‘a quiet man with a violent past’ who ‘has his life changed when an immigrant girl who is on the run from gang violence in South Los Angeles stumbles into his life’.

Advert

It sounds pretty good, right? Crews takes on the role of hero John Henry, while Ludacris plays the violent former leader of two young immigrants.

Since its release on the streaming service, the film has successfully climbed to #2 out of Netflix US’ top 10, at the time of writing. And yet, John Henry has managed to rack up a score of… 0% from critics on film-rating site Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix Film With 0% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Second Most-Watched This Week Netflix

Perhaps the most bizarre part of it is though, those who are sitting down and streaming the movie don’t seem to be enjoying it.

One viewer tweeted:

I’m watching ‘John Henry’ & Terry Crews just got shot in his head & got up like he ain’t just get shot in his head. Get this sh*t off my screen dawg.

Another added:

Advert

We got to stop trusting Netflix Top 10 in the US Today list because they got a movie up called John Henry starring Terry Crews & Ludacris, which is ranked #2 and is possibly the WORST movie I’ve ever seen.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, New York Times film critic Jeannette Catsoulis dubbed the movie as ‘so frequently preposterous that it almost resembles a parody’, while Flickering Myth’s Hasitha Fernando said ‘not even the burly sledge-hammer wielding Terry Crews can save this utter disappointment of a film’.

Is it the sheer and utter boredom of lockdown driving people to lower their standards and watch such a poorly rated movie, which they clearly don’t enjoy? Or is it the promise of more ‘burly’ Terry Crews screen time?

Either way, people are still watching it.