Netflix Finalising Deal For Bright Sequel With Now You See Me Director Louis Leterrier
Netflix is finalising a deal with Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier to direct the sequel to Bright.
The original film, which starred Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, was watched by an impressive 60 million people after its release in 2017, with 11 million of those views being in its first three days.
While Smith and Edgerton will return for the sequel, the first film’s director David Ayer will not as he has been focused on writing the remake of The Dirty Dozen for Warner Bros., and also has other future projects at Netflix.
The news comes more than two years since a sequel was confirmed.
For those of you who don’t know about the first Bright film, the synopsis is:
In an alternate present day, humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Two police officers, one a human, the other an orc, embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which, in the wrong hands, could destroy everything.
Bright was once the most streamed original movie on Netflix, but this has since been beaten by Extraction starring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. This is on track to be watched in 90 million households, therefore breaking the streaming record.
While the film was extremely popular with Netflix viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, who gave it an audience score of 84%, it was much less popular with critics, who rated it a rather sorrowful 28% on its Tomatometer.
The crappy critics’ reviews haven’t stopped plans for a sequel, however. The reason behind the ongoing delay is apparently down to Smith’s busy schedule.
Last year, actor Lucy Fry – who played Tikka in the first film – spoke to Comicbook.com on how they had hoped to start production sooner rather than later.
She said:
We were going to do it this year [2019], and then it didn’t happen because of Will’s schedule.
And I really hope they do another one because I had so much fun making that movie. So, I just hope we get to do it again.
While Fry wasn’t sure what was in store for the Bright sequel, it’s evident the production ball is rolling once again.
According to Deadline, they are hoping to start making the film as soon as possible – let’s hope that won’t take another two years!
Topics: Film and TV, Bright, Bright Sequel, Louis Leterrier, Netflix, Will Smith