Netflix Forced To Edit Squid Game Scenes Following Unfortunate Blunder

Netflix has been forced to make a few edits to the wildly popular Squid Game following an unfortunate blunder.

In the first episode, Lee Jung-Jae’s character, Seong Gi-Hun, can be seen receiving a business card in a subway station.

The number on the card is clearly visible, and although you might have presumed this was simply a made-up jumble of numbers, it would seem many were curious enough to give it a try.

Turns out, the number belongs to a real man from Korea’s Gyeonggi province, who has had to deal with fielding ‘endless’ calls since the show aired.

The man told Korean publication Money Today:

It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity. It drains my phone’s battery and it turns off. At first, I didn’t know why, then my friend told me that my number came out [in the series].

Netflix are now fortunately on the case, and are working to ensure that nobody else gets bothered by eager Squid Game fans.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Independent:

Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary.

You can stream Squid Game on Netflix now.