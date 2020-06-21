Netflix Game Show Floor Is Lava Dethrones 13 Reasons Why After 14 Days At Top Netflix

After two straight weeks at the top of Netflix’s most watched list, 13 Reasons Why has been knocked off by a new game show.

Netflix original Floor is Lava has taken the number one spot in the US just days after becoming available to stream only this past weekend (June 19), with viewers obviously appreciating its nostalgic feel.

The game show has a simple premise: several teams must pretend the floor is made out of lava (obviously) and compete against each other by navigating several rooms, using furnishings such as chairs, curtains and even chandeliers. Basically, it’s our favourite childhood game recreated by adults.

You can check out the trailer for the new show below:

It therefore makes complete sense that it would have taken the number one spot on Netflix’s daily Top 10 list for shows from 13 Reasons Why, which held the winning position ever since it premiered on June 5.

At that time, 13 Reasons Why took the spot from Space Force – Steve Carrell’s latest creation – which had been number one for seven straight days dating back to its premiere in late May.

The 14-day streak for 13 Reasons Why was the second-longest for any show since the Top 10 list was introduced in February. Which show holds the all-time record? Tiger King, of course, which unsurprisingly was the most-watched show for an entire 27 days.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

Back to Floor is Lava though, and what the game show entails. Teams of three are tasked with completing extreme versions of the classic game, with each person having to complete an obstacle course to make it to the end.

Host Rutledge Wood constantly reminds contestants of the rules: anything and everything in the room is in play; the team receives a point for every player that gets across; the team with the most points at the end of their run, or the fastest time in case of a tie, wins $10,000; and most importantly, don’t fall in.

Obviously, people do fall in, because what fun would it be if they didn’t? The likelihood of contestants falling in only increases over time too, as ‘volcanic eruptions’ of lava – OK, orange-looking water – increase in frequency and therefore increase the likelihood of slipping.

floor is lava Netflix

Not only that, but the steps needed to get out at the exit slowly fall away as the lava levels rise, making the game harder the longer a contestant takes.

Basically, it sounds absolutely incredible and I need to go binge-watch it now.

All 10 episodes of Floor is Lava are available to stream on Netflix now.