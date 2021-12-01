unilad
Advert

Netflix Gifts Viewers With These Epic Releases In The Final Month Of 2021

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Dec 2021 14:13
Netflix Gifts Viewers With These Epic Releases In The Final Month Of 2021@witchernetflix/@dontlookupfilm/Twitter

Christmas isn’t limited to just one day on Netflix, as the streaming service is gifting users with numerous epic releases to round off the year. 

As well as eating mince pies and enjoying copious amounts of hot chocolate, the festive season is made for curling up on the sofa for bingeing sessions and movie nights.

Advert

We all have our favourite Christmas movies to turn to time and again, but Netflix UK and Ireland is helping ensure they can be interspersed with some new content with the release of Oscar-worthy films and beloved series.

Netflix stock image (Alamy)Alamy

Among the new films coming to the service this month is Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, a Western released today, December 1. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘charismatic rancher’ Phil Burbank, who ‘wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son until long-hidden secrets come to light’.

Check out the trailer below:

Advert

Loading…

Later this month, fans can look forward to the arrival of the star-studded disaster movie Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, which arrive on December 24 and December 31, respectively.

Netflix has made sure there’s something for everyone as this month will also see the release of true crime documentary Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, the epic action movie Bad Boys For Life, starring Will Smith, and Christmas movies such as Single All The Way and Grumpy Christmas.

Advert

The epic content continues in the form of new TV series, which include series two of Emily in Paris, released on December 22, and the highly-anticipated the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, coming to Netflix on December 17.

See the trailer for the new series of The Witcher here:

Loading…

If December 17 feels like too long to wait, Netflix users can pass the time with the return of series such as Riverdale and Money Heist, on December 2 and 3, as well as looking forward to the fourth season of Cobra Kai, released on New Year’s Eve.

Advert

With December finally upon us, there’s no better time to grab a blanket, the TV remote and a box of chocolates and settle in for a month of entertainment.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal
News

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse: Arizona University Makes Announcement About His Enrolment Amid Protests
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Arizona University Makes Announcement About His Enrolment Amid Protests

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Testimony Reveals Who Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s Planes
News

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Testimony Reveals Who Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s Planes

Footage Emerges Of ‘Brawl’ For Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets
Film and TV

Footage Emerges Of ‘Brawl’ For Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, films, Netflix, The Witcher

 