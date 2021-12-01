Netflix Gifts Viewers With These Epic Releases In The Final Month Of 2021

@witchernetflix/@dontlookupfilm/Twitter

Christmas isn’t limited to just one day on Netflix, as the streaming service is gifting users with numerous epic releases to round off the year.

As well as eating mince pies and enjoying copious amounts of hot chocolate, the festive season is made for curling up on the sofa for bingeing sessions and movie nights.

We all have our favourite Christmas movies to turn to time and again, but Netflix UK and Ireland is helping ensure they can be interspersed with some new content with the release of Oscar-worthy films and beloved series.

Among the new films coming to the service this month is Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, a Western released today, December 1. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘charismatic rancher’ Phil Burbank, who ‘wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son until long-hidden secrets come to light’.

Later this month, fans can look forward to the arrival of the star-studded disaster movie Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, which arrive on December 24 and December 31, respectively.

Netflix has made sure there’s something for everyone as this month will also see the release of true crime documentary Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, the epic action movie Bad Boys For Life, starring Will Smith, and Christmas movies such as Single All The Way and Grumpy Christmas.

The epic content continues in the form of new TV series, which include series two of Emily in Paris, released on December 22, and the highly-anticipated the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, coming to Netflix on December 17.

If December 17 feels like too long to wait, Netflix users can pass the time with the return of series such as Riverdale and Money Heist, on December 2 and 3, as well as looking forward to the fourth season of Cobra Kai, released on New Year’s Eve.

With December finally upon us, there’s no better time to grab a blanket, the TV remote and a box of chocolates and settle in for a month of entertainment.