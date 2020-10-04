Netflix Greenlights New Serial Killer Drama From American Horror Story Creator Milwaukee Police Department/FX

Netflix has given American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy the go-ahead on a limited series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The chilling series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is set to give viewers an insight into the life of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Monster.

Advert

Together with his longtime collaborator and producing partner Ian Brennan, Murphy will tell Dahmer’s story largely from the point of view of his victims, all the while questioning exactly how the killer was able to get away with his heinous crimes for so long.

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer - Milwaukee, USA PA Images

Dahmer was captured in 1991 after murdering a total of 17 males between 1978 and 1991, but Monster will dramatise at least 10 instances where he was almost apprehended but ultimately let go.

The series will address police incompetence, apathy and white privilege as Dahmer was repeatedly given a free pass by both police and judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.

Advert

While the search for a star is still underway, Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water) is attached to play Dahmer’s father Lionel, a chemist who showed his how to safely bleach and preserve animal bones when he was a child. Dahmer later put this technique to use with his victims.

Richard Jenkins PA Images

Producers also are in the process of meeting actors for the lead female role of Glenda Cleveland, a neighbour of Dahmer’s who repeatedly tried to warn law enforcement of his erratic behavior, to no avail, Deadline reports.

Janet Mock and Carl Frankin are attached to direct the limited series, with Mock also serving as a writer.

Advert

Over the course of 10 episodes, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will span the 1960s, 70s and 80s before coming to an end with Dahmer’s arrest in the early 90s.

Many of Dahmer’s victims were people of colour and some were underage, and most murders also involved necrophilia, cannibalism and the preservation of body parts.

Jeffrey Dahmer PA Images

Five of Dahmer’s murders, including that of 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone, came after his neighbour Cleveland tried to alert police. She later said in interviews that she believed the police didn’t taking her warnings seriously partly because she was Black.

Advert

After being convicted of a total of 16 murders, Dahmer was beaten to death by another prison inmate in 1994, two years into his sentence.

The news of Monster’s greenlight comes after the launch of Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched, which has ranked No. 1 on the streaming service in multiple countries. Production on the new serial killer series is expected to begin in January.