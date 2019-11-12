Netflix Hack Makes It Quicker And Easier To Pick Something To Watch

Netflix

Hands up if you’ve ever decided to have a chilled night in watching Netflix and then an hour later you’re still sitting there, staring at the home screen because you haven’t managed to choose anything.

Guilty. There’s just too much choice. How’re you supposed to even know what genre of film or TV programme you want to watch, never mind the actual thing.

It’s got to the point now where I don’t even click on the streaming service unless I have a solid idea of what I’m going to watch, so that I can just type the name of it into the search bar and voila! Sorted.

Pixabay

But what if I was to tell you there is a way around this nightmarish decision making? What if I was to tell you, instead of scrolling for ages through loads of different genres, there is a way to narrow down your Netflix search massively?

Because that’s exactly what I’m doing; and it comes thanks to one Redditor who shared a full list of ‘secret codes’ which will enable you to choose a film or TV programme in a matter of minutes.

The only downside to this Netflix hack is you need to already have an idea about which genre you want to watch, so if you’re as indecisive as me that might be a slight issue. Aside from that though, it’s genius!

All you have to do is, once you’ve entered the Netflix URL into the web browser, simply select the code (as seen in the picture below) for that specific genre and add it on to the end of the URL like this: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxx.

You can check out the full list of codes below:

Then bish, bash, bosh, you’ll be taken straight to a page containing only the movies and programmes in that category – bypassing all of the other random choices.

If you’re sitting there thinking, ‘wait, I can already search genres so what’s this chump talking about?!’, just bear with me because the Netflix hack can take you to some very specific places.

For example, while you might usually just search the drama category, you can now narrow this down even further to look at period pieces (12,123), showbiz dramas (5,012), or social issue dramas (3,947).

Or if you’re in a romantic mood, you can now search for steamy romantic movies (35,800), romantic foreign movies (7,153), or quirky romances (36,103). There’s even an option for romantic favourites (502,675).

Pixabay

So what’re you waiting for? Go try them out ASAP.

