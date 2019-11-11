Netflix Has Released First Look Images For Sex Education Season 2

Netflix

Brace yourselves for some inevitably awkward moments and no doubt even more high school drama as the cast of Sex Education are back and looking feistier than ever.

In newly released first look images, Otis and the gang can be seen in various settings looking contemplative, amused, scared and seductive – in no particular order. Most of all though, they look fashionable as all hell.

The second season of the British teen comedy-drama series – which is expected to air sometime in early 2020 – started filming earlier this year, with fans of the show eager to see where the character’s stories will take us next.

You can watch the trailer for the first series below:

Prior to now, we’d been given little-to-no hints about what to expect for season two – although viewers were left wondering what would happen to a couple of the major players after *that* detention scene.

Now, it seems some of our answers have been answered with the release of the brand new images, which show Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), and Ola (Patricia Allison) out and about in a range of different scenarios.

While Otis and Eric look to be exploring the woods, Maeve and her newly acquired best friend Aimee appear to be in some sort of trouble as they sit opposite a police officer in the station. Elsewhere, resident bully Adam is in military school – but where does that leave his relationship with Eric?

Check out some of the pictures below:

Those aren’t the only pictures released by Netflix though; in one, Otis’ sex therapist mother Dr Jean Milburn can be seen with a glass of wine in hand, looking mischievously into the distance (presumably towards new love interest Jakob).

There’s also a shot of head boy Jackson, who was left heartbroken at the end of the first season when outcast Maeve dumped him, as his disapproving mothers look on.

A new friendship seems to be on the horizon as well, with ‘alien girl’ Lily pictured next to Otis’ new girlfriend Ola – who is also awkwardly his mum’s new boyfriend’s daughter. Confusing, I know.

Check them out below:

Sadly, we’re yet to be gifted with a trailer or any kind of hint at a story line for season two, so for now these pictures will have to do.

Whatever happens though, I’m sure it will be as heartfelt and hilarious as the first season. Who else can’t wait?

Eight new episodes of Sex Education are expected to hit Netflix early 2020.

