Netflix Has Updated Elliot Page’s Name On Umbrella Academy Credits
Netflix has updated Elliot Page’s name on the credits for The Umbrella Academy.
Elliot’s name has also been updated for a range of other titles he has previously worked on, including Tales of the City, Flatliners and Tallulah. His credited name had already been updated on the IMDB page for The Umbrella Academy.
This development comes after Elliot, 33, came out as transgender to fans in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing, ‘I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.’
Netflix has shown great public support for Elliot following his announcement, tweeting:
So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!
As reported by Variety, Elliot will continue to play Vanya in The Umbrella Academy, and there are no plans to change the character’s gender.
In his post, Elliot spoke of his pride in being part of the trans community, writing:
I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.
To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.
The second season of The Umbrella Academy ended in July, and Netflix renewed the show for a third season in November.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
Topics: Film and TV, LGBTQ+, Netflix, Now, transgender