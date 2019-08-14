Netflix Horror Eerie Is Leaving Viewers So Petrified They ‘Sleep With Lights On’

Star Cinema/Netflix

A Filipino horror film recently added to Netflix is leaving some viewers so scared they’re having to sleep with the lights on.

The film, titled Eerie, follows Pat Consalacion, a guidance counsellor at the Sta. Lucia Academy for girls, as she sets out to get to the bottom of the mysterious death of a student.

The horror film follows the exculsive, all-girls academy run by Catholic nuns, while the guidance counsellor’s relationship with the students encourages her to delve into the circumstances of a girl called Erika’s apparent suicide. Many students say they are haunted by apparitions of Erika, while others are drawn to the place where she died.

Check out the trailer here:

The official synopsis for the film reads:

When a student’s suicide rattles an all-girls Catholic school, a clairvoyant guidance counselor leans on a ghost to uncover the convent’s abusive past.

While the desired result of a horror film is, of course, to scare the audience, some viewers said they’ve been so scared they’ve had to sleep with the lights on afterwards.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote:

Just watched Eerie on Netflix and guess who’ll be sleeping with the lights on for a week?

Just watched Eerie on Netflix and guess who’ll be sleeping with the lights on for a week? 🙋🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tine-tine Gonzaga (@xemiaaah) August 12, 2019

Another said:

Watching Eerie on Netflix alone in a hotel is not a good idea

Watching #Eerie on Netflix alone in a hotel is not a good idea 😱 — meloyski❙ᜇᜓᜋᜒᜎ᜴ (@rommelmacayan) August 11, 2019

While a third praised the film, saying:

Eerie is on netflix. It is definitely one of the better horror movies Ive seen recently. I feel it doesnt really rely solely on the jumpscares to make it scary, and when it does decide to use jumpscares, there is proper build up that doesnt just shock you.

Eerie is on netflix. It is definitely one of the better horror movies Ive seen recently. I feel it doesnt really rely solely on the jumpscares to make it scary, and when it does decide to use jumpscares, there is proper build up that doesnt just shock you. pic.twitter.com/8HSmSSatRM — Oopsie (@elijackass) July 30, 2019

Some fans aren’t so scared they need the big light on, but they still need some comfort:

Just watched Eerie on netflix and umm where’s my nightlight?? Scary af.

Just watched Eerie on netflix and umm where’s my nightlight?? Scary af. — Kayla Nicole B. (@kk_banuelos) August 13, 2019

While another fan of the genre wrote:

Eerie on #Netflix was a really good horror. I have missed this kind of horror that makes you ponder for hours and days.

#Eerie on #Netflix was a really good horror. I have missed this kind of horror that makes you ponder for hours and days. — May Carlen (@may_carlen) August 10, 2019

The film is drawing plaudits from even those with ‘high standards’ for traditional horror:

Just watched ‘Eerie’ on Netflix alone and HFS… I’ve watched a lot of horror movies and my standards are set really high but this shook the fuck outta me. Amazing film. Definitely one of the best I’ve seen.

Just watched 'Eerie' on Netflix alone and HFS… I've watched a lot of horror movies and my standards are set really high but this shook the fuck outta me. Amazing film. Definitely one of the best I've seen. — 𝕲𝖔𝖑𝖉 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖘 👑💎 (@StacyKwon8) August 11, 2019

The film was directed by Mikhail Red, and stars Filipino actress Bea Alonzo as the guidance counsellor. It was screened at the Singapore International Film Festival, and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, with many people praising its creepy story and visually stunning cinematography.

Eerie is available to watch on Netflix now.

