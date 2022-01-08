unilad
Advert

Netflix Is Developing A Scott Pilgrim Anime Series

by : Shola Lee on : 08 Jan 2022 12:30
Netflix Is Developing A Scott Pilgrim Anime SeriesUniversal Pictures/Alamy

A collaboration between Netflix and Universal Content Productions is set to see the hit graphic novel Scott Pilgrim turned into an anime series.

In 2010, Edgar Wright adapted the novel into the cult hit movie Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Now, the story will get a new lease on life as artist-creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski expected to write and produce the proposed series.

Advert

The series will be overseen by Netflix and Universal Content Productions, who are behind hits like The Umbrella Academy and Chucky.

Scott Pilgrim (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

Anime house Science SARU will reportedly provide any animation work needed for the project. Members of the company are also set to work on the show, including Eunyoung Choi who will be producing and Abel Gongora directing.

Between 2004 and 2010, six volumes of the Scott Pilgrim series were published on Oni Press, before breaking out into the mainstream and selling millions of copies.

Advert

The works were then adapted by Wright into the 2010 movie, with a host of famous names starring in the flick, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Anna Kendrick.

Scott Pilgrim (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

The story centres on Pilgrim and his band Sex Bob-omb. Pilgrim’s life is suddenly turned upside down when he meets newly single Romona Flowers, however, before he can move forward with Flowers, he must defeat her seven previous relationships.

The fact the next stage in the story’s evolution is set to be an anime series is believed to be an acknowledgement of the graphic novel’s creation, with O’Malley’s work having reportedly been heavily influenced by Japanese comic book styles.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pope Francis Suggests Couples Who Prefer Pets To Children Are ‘Selfish’
Celebrity

Pope Francis Suggests Couples Who Prefer Pets To Children Are ‘Selfish’

One Million People Sign Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood
News

One Million People Sign Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood

Photographing Women Breastfeeding To Be Punishable With Jail Time
News

Photographing Women Breastfeeding To Be Punishable With Jail Time

Footage Of Molly-Mae Being Shocked At The Length Of A Shift In Her Own Factory Has Resurfaced
Celebrity

Footage Of Molly-Mae Being Shocked At The Length Of A Shift In Her Own Factory Has Resurfaced

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Film and TV, Anime, Netflix, Series

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series in the Works From UCP, Netflix (Exclusive)

 