Netflix Is Developing A Scott Pilgrim Anime Series

Universal Pictures/Alamy

A collaboration between Netflix and Universal Content Productions is set to see the hit graphic novel Scott Pilgrim turned into an anime series.

In 2010, Edgar Wright adapted the novel into the cult hit movie Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Now, the story will get a new lease on life as artist-creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski expected to write and produce the proposed series.

The series will be overseen by Netflix and Universal Content Productions, who are behind hits like The Umbrella Academy and Chucky.

Universal Pictures

Anime house Science SARU will reportedly provide any animation work needed for the project. Members of the company are also set to work on the show, including Eunyoung Choi who will be producing and Abel Gongora directing.

Between 2004 and 2010, six volumes of the Scott Pilgrim series were published on Oni Press, before breaking out into the mainstream and selling millions of copies.

The works were then adapted by Wright into the 2010 movie, with a host of famous names starring in the flick, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Anna Kendrick.

Universal Pictures

The story centres on Pilgrim and his band Sex Bob-omb. Pilgrim’s life is suddenly turned upside down when he meets newly single Romona Flowers, however, before he can move forward with Flowers, he must defeat her seven previous relationships.

The fact the next stage in the story’s evolution is set to be an anime series is believed to be an acknowledgement of the graphic novel’s creation, with O’Malley’s work having reportedly been heavily influenced by Japanese comic book styles.

