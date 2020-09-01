Netflix Is Now Streaming Its Biggest Movies And Shows For Free Netflix

Netflix is streaming some of its biggest shows and films for free, in a bid to attract new subscribers.

The streaming service is allowing non-subscribers to view the first episodes of popular hits, in the hope they’ll sign up to see more.

When They See Us, Love Is Blind, Our Planet, Boss Baby, Elite, Stranger Things and Grace and Frankie are among the offerings available to anyone who fancies having a trial run of the streaming service.

Not only that, non-subscribers can also check out the entirety of some of Netflix’s biggest films, such as Bird Box, Murder Mystery and The Two Popes.

At the moment, anyone using a desktop or Android browser can make use of the freebies, however it is not yet available to those using an iOS browser.

The free offering is available in all of the countries where Netflix can be streamed, according to reports in OnlyTech.

Speaking of the deal, a spokesperson for Netflix told Fox Business:

We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.

However, the streaming service has already attracted a lot of new subscribers in recent months, while everyone has been stuck at home amid lockdown restrictions.

In the first half of this year, Netflix surpassed 25.86 million subscribers, which is the highest number ever for a six-month period in the streaming service’s history. That number is almost as high as the number of people who subscribed in the whole of 2019.

Anyway, if you’re not already a subscriber, now’s the chance to see if you like what they’ve got to offer.