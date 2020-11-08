unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Netflix Is Testing A Channel Of Scheduled Programming

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Nov 2020 16:43
Netflix/PA Images

Netflix has completely changed how we watch the telly in recent years, allowing us to binge through box sets without having to wait days on end for the next episode to air.

This has been a brilliant development for those of us who can’t bear to leave things on a cliff-hanger for a week, tempting us through episode after episode in rapid succession.

Advert

However, now Netflix is shaking things up again in a rather unexpected fashion, testing out a channel of scheduled programming – basically, good old-fashioned telly.

NetflixNetflixPA

As reported by IndieWire, the new ‘Direct’ will see Netflix trying out ‘real-time, scheduled programming’.

Described as being the equivalent of a Netflix television channel, this linear channel will only be made available to Netflix subscribers, and is getting a test trial this month in France.

Advert

France was reportedly chosen for this test run due to ‘the consumption of traditional TV [in France]’, with many viewers said to ‘like the idea of programming that doesn’t require them to choose what they are going to watch’.

According to a Netflix statement:

Whether you are lacking inspiration or whether you are discovering Netflix for the first time, you could let yourself be guided for the first time without having to choose a particular title and let yourself be surprised by the diversity of Netflix’s library.

NetflixNetflixPA
Advert

The Direct channel reportedly had a soft launch in France on November 5, with the service due to become more widely available in France by early December.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, France, Netflix, Now

Credits

IndieWire

  1. IndieWire

    Can’t Decide What to Stream? Netflix Is Testing a TV Channel of Scheduled Programming

 