First Trailer Drops For Netflix’s New Psychological Thriller The Devil All The Time

Netflix Just Dropped First Trailer For Tom Holland's The Devil All The Time Netflix

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the its upcoming star-studded psychological thriller The Devil All The Time.

Advert

Starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter’s Harry Melling and It’s Bill Skarsgård, the film is inspired by Donald Ray Pollock’s novel of the same name and will take viewers on a journey from the end of World War II up to the Vietnam war.

Set in Knockemstiff, Ohio, The Devil All The Time follows a number of characters who are struggling with their faith after being left psychologically damaged by the war.

Check out the trailer below:

Advert

Holland’s character, Arvin Eugene Russell, is the son of Willard and Charlotte, who grows up refusing to be corrupted by an unjust world. Sinister characters – including Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson), an unholy preacher who is new to the town, and a crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) – converge around Arvin as he battles the evil forces threatening him and his family. Skarsgård takes on the role of a tormented veteran who prays desperately to save his wife, Charlotte (Haley Bennett), from cancer.

Meanwhile, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough play a husband-and-wife serial killer duo, Carl and Sandy Henderson, who cruise America’s highways on the hunt for potential models to ‘photograph and exterminate’.

The Devil all the time Netflix

Little Women star Eliza Scanlen plays Lenora, an orphan who falls for the new preacher. Discussing the film with IndieWire, Scanlen said it presents ‘extreme depictions’ of the struggles people have with their faith.

She commented:

[The characters are] really struggling with God and with their relationship with God. And it leads them to do things that they that they either regret or things they have to run from.

The Devil All The Time Netflix

The film is written and directed by Antonio Campos, with Jake Gyllenhaal serving as an executive producer alongside Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster, and Max Born.

Advert

The Devil All The Time will be available to stream on Netflix from September 16.