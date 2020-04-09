Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For After Life Season 2
The first trailer for season two of After Life has just dropped.
Ricky Gervais’ brilliantly written dramedy was a huge hit on Netflix in 2019. Fans have been clambering to find out where Tony’s story is heading – finally, we’ve been given a glimpse at the show’s return.
To answer the first question on everyone’s lips: yes, Brandy the German Shepherd is back.
The first season followed the life of Tony (played by Gervais) a local journalist in the fictional town of Tambury, hugely struggling with the recent death of his wife (Kerry Godliman).
The final episode saw him finding the will to live, setting him off on a path to become a better friend to his colleagues and those around him. However, the second season pits Tony against the threat of unemployment as The Tambury Gazette faces the possibility of closure.
The official synopsis for season two of After Life reads:
Still struggling with immense grief after the death of his wife, Tony is trying to turn over a new leaf. Will he succeed in helping the people around him, or will he go back to being the same old Tony?
Critics showered the show in praise, but it’s the connection After Life made with the fans that advanced it into somewhat of an instant classic. Many commended its portrayal of grief in its rawest, unadulterated, beautiful form – somehow managing to be bittersweet, tragic and uplifting.
It was very quickly renewed for a second season, but even Gervais admitted he was overwhelmed with the public’s response to the show.
He told Deadline:
I’ve never had anything like this before. But also, it’s not just the sheer number of people loving it; it’s the intensity of the love. I didn’t know so many people were grieving, either now or recently.
I suppose people don’t usually come up to you and say: ‘I’m grieving.’ But now people have come up and, whether it’s a parent dying or a partner dying, have said that the show has helped them. I’ve never had that before.
People have liked what I’ve done, but not on this deep an emotional level. The love has usually been: ‘We love The Office, we can quote it, we grew up with it.’ That’s lovely, but it’s not an emotional connection. It was their favorite comedy of the time, or whatever. This has been something else, and it’s been nice.
Don’t worry: while some have already prepared for another dose of sadness, Gervais has mercifully confirmed that the dog won’t die.
The second season of After Life will premiere on Netflix on April 24.
