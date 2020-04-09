Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For After Life Season 2

I’ve never had anything like this before. But also, it’s not just the sheer number of people loving it; it’s the intensity of the love. I didn’t know so many people were grieving, either now or recently.

I suppose people don’t usually come up to you and say: ‘I’m grieving.’ But now people have come up and, whether it’s a parent dying or a partner dying, have said that the show has helped them. I’ve never had that before.

People have liked what I’ve done, but not on this deep an emotional level. The love has usually been: ‘We love The Office, we can quote it, we grew up with it.’ That’s lovely, but it’s not an emotional connection. It was their favorite comedy of the time, or whatever. This has been something else, and it’s been nice.