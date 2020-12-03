Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Netflix

Netflix has just dropped a new trailer ahead of the release of Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The platform’s twist on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics book of the same name, first aired back in 2018. However, it was cancelled earlier this year with no plans to renew it beyond ‘Part Four’.

Fans have been heavily anticipating the final season of the creepy, cool show in the lead-up to its release at the end of this year. Now, Netflix has let us have another peek at what we can expect from Sabrina’s climactic adventure.

Check out the newest trailer below:

The official synopsis for Part Four reads, ‘Over the course of eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things.’

It adds, ‘As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?’

Earlier in the year, fans were promised a ‘spooky, sexy and supernatural series finale’. While a petition to save the show from cancellation amassed more than 200,000 signatures, Sabrina’s story is coming to an end on the platform.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa earlier said working on the series had been ‘an incredible honour from day one… the cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy’.

Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31.