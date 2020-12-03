unilad
Advert

Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Dec 2020 15:08
Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4Netflix

Netflix has just dropped a new trailer ahead of the release of Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. 

The platform’s twist on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics book of the same name, first aired back in 2018. However, it was cancelled earlier this year with no plans to renew it beyond ‘Part Four’.

Advert

Fans have been heavily anticipating the final season of the creepy, cool show in the lead-up to its release at the end of this year. Now, Netflix has let us have another peek at what we can expect from Sabrina’s climactic adventure.

Check out the newest trailer below:

The official synopsis for Part Four reads, ‘Over the course of eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things.’

Advert

It adds, ‘As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?’

Earlier in the year, fans were promised a ‘spooky, sexy and supernatural series finale’. While a petition to save the show from cancellation amassed more than 200,000 signatures, Sabrina’s story is coming to an end on the platform.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa earlier said working on the series had been ‘an incredible honour from day one… the cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy’.

Advert

Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California
News

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle
Animals

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle

Colombia Reviewing Bill To Legalise Massive Cocaine Industry
News

Colombia Reviewing Bill To Legalise Massive Cocaine Industry

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Now

 