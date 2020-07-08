Netflix Just Dropped Trailer For The Umbrella Academy Season 2

Umbrella academy season 2 Netflix

Stop what you’re doing right now, because Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

Fans of the show had previously wondered whether it would be going ahead at all as a result of the ongoing health crisis, with many series being forced to shut down production, but luckily for us that isn’t the case.

I know. As though your Wednesday couldn’t get any better, right? The release of the trailer comes a little over a month after we were graced with the news that the second season would be debuting this summer.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer’s release comes just one day after The Umbrella Academy‘s official Instagram account teased the new trailer and track from its creator, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way.

In the post, Netflix shared a 1970s-inspired graphic of what appear to be lyrics floating alongside an illustration of Way in the centre. Accompanying the graphic was the following caption: ‘feelin groovy. see u tmrw.’

The aesthetic fits in with previous posts that have suggested a similar retro feel. Just a few hours before that post was shared, the same account shared another post featuring actor Robert Sheehan with the words ‘trailer tomorrow’ written on his hands.

I’m sure true fans won’t mind me saying so, but it’s about time we were graced with the trailer, don’t you think? After months of being teased with various bits and bobs, I’m just glad we finally have something solid.

I mean, come on, what did that clue Aidan Gallagher dropped last month even mean? And don’t get me started on the show’s hint back in May that we might possibly be getting a trailer.

If you don’t remember, the show’s official Twitter account teased an eight-second video of one of the Commission’s notorious pneumatic tubes on May 27, with a message saying: ‘Attention: Incoming Transmission.’

Many people – including, and I’m not ashamed to say it, myself – believed this to mean we were getting a trailer then, especially because the video was shared alongside the caption, ‘Have you seen the Hargreeves? time travel composites coming tomorrow…’ But alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name, created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows ‘a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an impending apocalypse’.

The first season hit the streaming platform in February 2019, and came to an end with the Hargreeves siblings heading backwards in time as the apocalypse took place around them.

Basically, it fits in with the idea that we have absolutely no idea where the siblings are, with the upcoming series likely focusing on figuring out where – and when – they’ve disappeared to.

Umbrella Academy 2 Netflix

Steve Blackman is returning as showrunner, alongside cast members Ellen Page (Vanya), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben).

There will be some new faces for the second season too: Good Omens‘ Yusuf Gatewood will play Raymond, a born leader; Marin Ireland will play Sissy, a no-nonsense mum from Texas; and Humans‘ Ritu Arya will play a twisted ‘chameleon’.

Basically, it looks set to be epic. Hurry up, please.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy will drop on Netflix on July 31.