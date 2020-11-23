Netflix Just Dropped 'Witchmas' Trailer For The Witcher witchernetflix/Twitter

It is – can you believe it? – just over a month until Christmas Day, and every advert you see is now thoroughly bejewelled with tinsel, sparkle and all-round good cheer.

Now, I never thought of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher as being a particularly festive sort, being more than a little prone to a Scrooge-esque grunt of disapproval or two.

However, it would seem that Christmas has well and truly come to the Continent, with the usually-austere landscape decked out in fairy lights, candy canes and brightly-wrapped presents.

You can watch the genuinely very, very Christmassy trailer below:

Instead of the usual rousing fantasy score, here we’re treated to The Ronettes’ delightfully cheery Christmas classic Sleigh Bells, which juxtaposes perfectly with Geralt’s ‘overworked yet magical dad who needs reminding of the spirit of Christmas’ vibe.

The caption reads as follows:

Save your sleds for another day,

for now is a time to simply slay.

Tis the season of #Witchmas.

The vid appears to have been mostly compiled by clips from the first season. However, many fans have been scouring it for all-important clues for season two, which as of yet does not have a release date.

Of course, whether or not there’s any hints lurking here for season two – and I sadly doubt we will be getting any Christmas wreaths – this is still a pretty fun video that has cleverly changed the tone of a few eye-wateringly graphic scenes.

Merry Witchmas to all, and to all a good [sword] fight!