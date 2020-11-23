unilad
Advert

Netflix Just Dropped ‘Witchmas’ Trailer For The Witcher

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Nov 2020 15:47
Netflix Just Dropped 'Witchmas' Trailer For The WitcherNetflix Just Dropped 'Witchmas' Trailer For The Witcherwitchernetflix/Twitter

It is – can you believe it? – just over a month until Christmas Day, and every advert you see is now thoroughly bejewelled with tinsel, sparkle and all-round good cheer.

Now, I never thought of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher as being a particularly festive sort, being more than a little prone to a Scrooge-esque grunt of disapproval or two.

Advert

However, it would seem that Christmas has well and truly come to the Continent, with the usually-austere landscape decked out in fairy lights, candy canes and brightly-wrapped presents.

You can watch the genuinely very, very Christmassy trailer below:

Instead of the usual rousing fantasy score, here we’re treated to The Ronettes’ delightfully cheery Christmas classic Sleigh Bells, which juxtaposes perfectly with Geralt’s ‘overworked yet magical dad who needs reminding of the spirit of Christmas’ vibe.

Advert

The caption reads as follows:

Save your sleds for another day,
for now is a time to simply slay.
Tis the season of #Witchmas.

The vid appears to have been mostly compiled by clips from the first season. However, many fans have been scouring it for all-important clues for season two, which as of yet does not have a release date.

Advert

Of course, whether or not there’s any hints lurking here for season two – and I sadly doubt we will be getting any Christmas wreaths – this is still a pretty fun video that has cleverly changed the tone of a few eye-wateringly graphic scenes.

Merry Witchmas to all, and to all a good [sword] fight!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Bill Gates Believes ‘Almost All’ COVID-19 Vaccines Will Work By February
Technology

Bill Gates Believes ‘Almost All’ COVID-19 Vaccines Will Work By February

PlayStation 5 Has ‘Absolutely’ Sold Out Across The World, CEO Claims
Gaming

PlayStation 5 Has ‘Absolutely’ Sold Out Across The World, CEO Claims

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph
Science

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Christmas Advert, Geralt, Geralt of Rivia, Netflix, Now, The Witcher

Credits

The Witcher/Twitter

  1. The Witcher/Twitter

    @witchernetflix

 