Netflix Just Teased Season 4 Episode 1 Of Stranger Things On Twitter

Over the weekend, we received the devastating news Stranger Things season four wouldn’t be hitting our screens for quite a while.

Obviously, the announcement was not a welcome one and fans were as outraged as when Eleven overheard the boys referring to girls as a ‘species’ who act on emotion rather than logic (well, maybe not as outraged, but still).

Not to worry though, because Netflix has just teased the very first episode of the fourth season on Twitter, giving us at least a tiny insight into what we can expect when it finally comes out.

the first episode title of Stranger Things 4 is… 🥁 pic.twitter.com/jUgMKFalhd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 7, 2019

Titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, the first episode already has fans of the show talking about what this could possibly mean – with one theory speculating Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, will turn evil this series.

Why? Because the Hellfire Club were most notably a group of villains who were involved in the Dark Phoenix Saga in the X-Men comics of the 1980s (coincidentally when Stranger Things is set), as Digital Spy points out.

The link here could be – as the Hellfire Club corrupted Jean Grey, Professor X’s right hand woman, causing her to transform into Dark Phoenix (the X-Men’s greatest enemy), the same thing could happen to Eleven. Basically, Eleven is Jean Grey.

This would make sense if we were to believe the popular Stranger Things theory that Eleven is now infected by the Mind Flayer, after part of its flesh got stuck in her leg towards the end of season three.

A theory that, once heard by Millie Bobbie Brown, the actor couldn’t get enough of – with Millie stating it would be ‘so cool’ to play the villain in an interview with ELLE.

The actor said, while she ‘wasn’t playing it like [she’d been infected]’ at the end of series three, she could definitely get on board with the plot heading in that direction.

I’m into it… Those theories freak me out a bit. Because I’m like, ‘Oh god, that could genuinely be true.’ And what if she is the villain? That would be so cool. Wouldn’t that be cool? I’d love to be the villain, but then I also wouldn’t because Eleven is perfect. It would suck.

Whether Eleven’s evil or not (please be the latter), I think we can all agree that we need new episodes in our lives – and fast.

So if you’re reading this, the Duffer Brothers, please get it sorted. ASAP.

