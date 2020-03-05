Netflix Launches Roald Dahl Series With Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Remake Warner Bros/Paramount Pictures

Whether you prefer the Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, you may find you have a new favourite after Neflix releases its own version of the classic.

The popular online streaming service took to Twitter today, March 5, to share the news that it’s creating its own animated version of the well-loved Roald Dahl story.

However, instead of a film, it will be in the form of two animated series. One will be based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while the second will be an original take on the Oompa-Loompas. Amazing.

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi will write and direct both of the series. Waititi has directed major films such as Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows.

As well as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Netflix also confirmed it has other Roald Dahl classic remakes in the pipeline.

They tweeted:

These two series are just the beginning – Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and many other beloved Dahl stories are set to follow soon!

Following the success of previous Roald Dahl film adaptations, Netflix has some big shoes to fill.

The 1996 adaption of Matilda has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Gene Wilder’s 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has 91%.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the new Netflix project.

One person said:

Normally I’d hate the idea of yet another iteration of Willy Wonka but it’s Taika Waititi so I’m on board.

While another deemed Waititi a ‘perfect choice’ for it.

Netflix is yet to give a release date for the exciting new series, but we’ll keep you posted…