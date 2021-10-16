unilad
Netflix Launches Squid Game Merchandise But It’s Missing One Important Item

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Oct 2021 16:45
Netflix Launches Squid Game Merchandise But It's Missing One Important ItemNetflix/Zavvi

Netflix has launched some official Squid Game merchandise – but you’ll need to look elsewhere for an important item. 

The Korean dystopian show is extraordinarily popular. Netflix recently announced it was its biggest launch of all time, with 111 million people bingeing the first season in a matter of weeks, surpassing Bridgerton‘s previous record of 82 million viewers.

While the dust is settling a bit now, Squid Game mania is still gripping people across the world. With demand fervid for another season, fans have been obsessing over theories, trivia and swooping up any and all merch they can find. Now, there’s an official range – but it seems to be missing something.

You can make the cookies from Squid Game. (Netflix)Netflix

Partnering with Zavvi, viewers can purchase a wide range of merch, including: a Player 456 cushion; multiple t-shirts and hoodies with the show’s logo on them, and one with all six games on it; a pair of AKEDO trainers with designs from the show; and a Squid Game-themed bed throw and blanket.

However, it’s hard not to notice a few glaring omissions: an enforcer’s mask; the Front Man’s mask; and Dalgona cookies.

Squid Game jackets are in high demand. (Netflix)Netflix.

Most of all, Netflix has yet to release an official Squid Game tracksuit like the players wear in the show. A few other retailers are selling them, but they’re strictly ‘inspired by’ rather than directly sold by Netflix or a firm partnering with the streamer. Also, some companies don’t even have a photo of the jacket they’re selling, instead only offering stills – so it’s a bit of a risk.

Ahead of Halloween, fans are clearly trying to get the Squid Game fit for parties; so much so, demand for white slip-on Vans has increased by 7,800%.

