Netflix Launches Squid Game Merchandise But It’s Missing One Important Item

Netflix/Zavvi

Netflix has launched some official Squid Game merchandise – but you’ll need to look elsewhere for an important item.

The Korean dystopian show is extraordinarily popular. Netflix recently announced it was its biggest launch of all time, with 111 million people bingeing the first season in a matter of weeks, surpassing Bridgerton‘s previous record of 82 million viewers.

Advert 10

While the dust is settling a bit now, Squid Game mania is still gripping people across the world. With demand fervid for another season, fans have been obsessing over theories, trivia and swooping up any and all merch they can find. Now, there’s an official range – but it seems to be missing something.

Netflix

However, it’s hard not to notice a few glaring omissions: an enforcer’s mask; the Front Man’s mask; and Dalgona cookies.

Advert 10

Netflix.

Most of all, Netflix has yet to release an official Squid Game tracksuit like the players wear in the show. A few other retailers are selling them, but they’re strictly ‘inspired by’ rather than directly sold by Netflix or a firm partnering with the streamer. Also, some companies don’t even have a photo of the jacket they’re selling, instead only offering stills – so it’s a bit of a risk.

Ahead of Halloween, fans are clearly trying to get the Squid Game fit for parties; so much so, demand for white slip-on Vans has increased by 7,800%.