Netflix Looking For A Witcher To Work Security For Them

If, like millions of other Netflix subscribers, you’re hooked on The Witcher, then you might want to consider applying for the streaming service’s ‘associate Witcher’ position… if you think you’ve got what it takes.

But what does it take to fulfil the role of associate Witcher I hear you ask? Well, if Netflix’s job post is anything to go by, you must have effective communication skills and find multi-tasking easy peasy.

In addition, and perhaps most importantly, you must be able to note and understand the difference between good and evil.

The next part is where things might get a little tricky for some applicants, as the post says anyone keen for the role must have their own horse and swords, and they should be able to lift several hundred pounds repeatedly. That’s me out then.

At this stage, I have absolutely no idea whether the latter points prove the post is entirely satirical, or whether the online streaming giant is actually looking for big, buff horsemen.

Anyway, if you fancy taking your chances at the role of a lifetime, all you have to do send an application over to [email protected] Applicants are being told to send in a minute-long video detailing their qualifications, and there’s a note that the submission videos may show up on Netflix’s social media account. So, don’t be offended if your application turns into some Twitter bants in the very near future.

Although Netflix didn’t mention a closing date for the role, an appointed associate Witcher could potentially already be at work, given that the first project was allegedly given on December 20, which happened to fall on the very same day The Witcher season one was released on Netflix. Coincidence?

Either way, given the huge success of the debut series, it could definitely be worth jumping on the gravy train now, as a second season has already been announced.

Back in November, Netflix confirmed it will begin production on the second series of The Witcher in London in early 2020, for a planned release in 2021.

The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who kills mythical beasts for money. Despite his cynicism, Geralt does help those who need his help as he travels across the fictional land of The Continent.

If you haven’t already binged your entire way through it, you can catch The Witcher on Netflix now.

