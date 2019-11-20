Luka Magnotta/PA

A new true-crime documentary will reveal how a group of cat lovers managed to track down a cannibal killer.

Canadian killer Luka Magnotta was convicted of murdering and dismembering Chinese student Lin Jun, and filming himself eating body parts, before sending his victim’s hands and feet to nearby schools and political party offices.

The three-part docuseries from Netflix, aptly titled Don’t F*ck With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, will air on the streaming service on December 18, as it reveals how Magnotta’s biggest enemies weren’t the police hunting him, but a vigilante group of cat lovers.

The documentary reveals how Magnotta, who worked as a gay porn star, began a feud he would live to regret when he horrified cat lovers far and wide by posting a video of himself feeding kittens to a python in 2010.

Leading the animal rights force who helped track the sick abuser down was Deanna Thompson, who voices the documentary.

A Netflix insider told The Sun:

This was very much a modern-day manhunt, showing the power of the internet. It was harnessed by a group of amateur sleuths who carried out a risky game of cat-and-mouse.

The online group, made up of members across the globe, used meta data from Magnotta’s online posts and extensive online research to track down his whereabouts. They alerted police to his harrowing treatment of animals and reminding them how notorious killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Edmund Kemper began their killing sprees with animals, Rolling Stone reports.

Magnotta apparently contacted The Sun while he was living in London in 2011, having gained online notoriety for his kitten video and wanting to increase his fame, and chillingly told them:

This time the victims won’t be small animals. I will, however, send you a copy of the new video I’m going to be making. You see, killing is different than smoking. With smoking you can actually quit. Once you kill and taste blood, it’s impossible to stop. The urge is just too strong not to continue.

The news outlet claims they warned police how dangerous the animal abuser was, but it seems the police didn’t act until it was too late.

In 2012, Magnotta filmed himself himself killing Chinese student Lin Jun, and eating the corpse with a knife and fork.

He dumped the headless torso alongside a dead dog in some bin bags outside his Montreal flat and fled his native Canada.

The cold killer was eventually tracked down in a café in Berlin, where he was found to be reading stories about himself on the internet.

In 2014, he was sentenced to life behind bars after jurors were forced to watch the grizzly murder film. During the trial, prosecutor Louis Bouthillier told jurors ‘the murder was planned and deliberate up to six months in advance.’

Don’t F*ck With Cats is set to air on Netflix on December 18.

