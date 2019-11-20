Netflix Making Vikings Sequel TV Series

History

While the final season of Vikings is about to air on History, it turns out the story isn’t over.

Streaming giant Netflix has been given the green light to create a Vikings sequel TV series, which will be titled Vikings: Valhalla.

According to reports, Valhalla will be a continuation of the original series everyone knows and loves, except it will take place roughly 100 years after the last series on History ends.

Valhalla will detail the lives of some of the most famous vikings to have ever lived, such as Leif Erikson, Harald Harada, Freydis and William the Conqueror.

History

The brainchild behind Vikings, Michael Hirst, will return to be executive producer of Valhalla, alongside Jeb Stuart, who will serve as the show’s writer and showrunner, Comicbook reports. Meanwhile, Morgan O’Sullivan will return as executive producer of the sequel series, along with MGM Television.

In a statement confirming his return, Hirst said:

I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.

History

Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix, added:

Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power. We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan and MGM Television.

MGM president of television production and development Steve Stark said:

We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Morgan, Jeb and Netflix on the next chapter in the incredible Vikings universe. Valhalla has been a labour of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix.

History

So far there’s no word on who will star in the series, or when we can expect it to land on our screens, but for now we have the sixth and final season of Vikings on History to look forward to.

Vikings season six is airing on History from December 6.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]