Netflix Party Extension Lets You Watch Shows And Chat With Friends

With coronavirus keeping many of us indoors, it’s currently trickier than usual to stay sociable and hang out with your mates at your usual haunts.

This is, of course, frustrating, as it’s times when you’re a bit stressed that you actually do need a good chat or a laugh to take your mind off things.

Now, Netflix has come to the rescue – as per usual – with an inventive new extension that will allow you to jabber away happily about your favourite movies with your absolute besties.

Even if you’re seated in living rooms on opposite sides of town, Netflix Party will make you feel as if you’re plonked on the exact same sofa as your best mate. And it honestly couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

This innovative – and completely free – Chrome browser extension will allows viewers to catch up with the very finest Netflix has to offer alongside your friends.

Netflix Party cleverly syncs the film or TV series so you can all experience it together as one, much like your regular pizza and movie night, and you can even pause the shared screen for loo breaks.

The most fun part of this extension is a chat function that works alongside the video player, so you can share your opinions, outrage and commentary throughout. You can also easily customise your Netflix Party with user icons and nickname, as well as through uploading screenshots, emojis and GIFs.

According to the Netflix Party website, this is a ‘new way to watch Netflix together’:

Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows. Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long distance movie nights and TV watch parties today!

You can get the viewing party started by clicking the ‘Install Netflix Party’ button on the Netflix Party website. You will then be redirected to the Chrome Web Store, where you’ll need to press ‘Add to Chrome’ to complete installation.

The next step is to head to Netflix’s website, where you can pick and play any show or film you fancy. To create a party, you should click on the red ‘NP’ icon found next to the address bar, before simply clicking ‘Start Party’ to kick things off, before share the party URL to invite your ‘guests’.

In order to rock up to a Netflix Party, all you need to do click on the party URL, which will then redirect to the Netflix website. You should then hit the ‘NP’ button next to the address bar, automatically allowing you to ‘enter’ the binge-watching bash.

Awesome stuff. Right, seeing as we might have to wait a bit for the sequel, who fancies A Quiet Place re-watch party this evening?