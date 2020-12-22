Netflix Pulls Shia LaBeouf From Awards Consideration Page After FKA Twigs Lawsuit PA

Netflix has removed Shia LaBeouf from its awards consideration page following FKA Twigs’ lawsuit.

The singer-songwriter, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, recently sued the actor for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress after ‘relentless abuse’ during their relationship.

LaBeouf earlier responded to the accusations. Now, ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix film Pieces of a Woman, the streaming platform has removed his name from its awards consideration campaign.

Pieces of a Woman Netflix Netflix

LaBeouf is due to appear alongside Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman, with the pair playing a couple who lose their first child in a home birth. The film focuses on Kirby’s Martha as she grieves and tries to repair her relationship with LaBeouf’s Sean and her mother (Ellen Burstyn).

So far, it’s received mass critical acclaim, with Kirby already swooping awards in the lead-up to Oscar season. However, LaBeouf will be noticeably absent after Netflix stops its backing of the actor. The company has yet to comment on the move.

Pieces of a Woman Netflix 2 Netflix

Twigs’ lawsuit covers a number of incidents across their relationship, including particularly violent, frightening allegations from a California gas station in 2019.

They met when she was cast in Honey Boy, LaBeouf’s mostly autobiographical drama, and started dating soon after. While it began with ‘over-the-top displays of affection’, the dynamic later shifted, according to Twigs, to the point it felt ‘both difficult and dangerous’ to try and leave.

She told The New York Times: ‘I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency… what I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.’

In an email to the publication, LaBeouf wrote: ‘I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.’

He continued: ‘I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.’

Shia LaBeouf PA Images

Another former girlfriend, Karolyn Pho, has also accused LaBeouf of abuse. In another email, the actor said ‘many’ of the allegations weren’t true but he owed the women ‘the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done,’ PEOPLE reports.

Twigs’ attorney Bryan Freedman said: ‘We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.’