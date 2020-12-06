Netflix Rejects Demands To Add Fictional Disclaimer To The Crown Episodes Netflix

Netflix has finally responded to calls for it to add a ‘fictional disclaimer’ to The Crown.

The streaming service says there’s no need to warn its millions of viewers that key scenes are fabricated, because its widely understood that the series is ‘a work of fiction.’

Advert 10

It comes after culture secretary Oliver Dowden wrote to Netflix with fears that ‘a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.’

Netflix

‘We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,’ Netflix told the Mail On Sunday in response.

‘As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.’

Advert 10

The fresh complaints come following the release of season four of The Crown, which introduces Lady Diana Spencer, while documenting the love triangle between Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles and herself.

The Crown Netflix

Lady Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has raised his own concerns about the factual correctness of the show, during a recent interview with ITV, where he also made fresh accusations against BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

‘Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t. It is very hard, there is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there?’ he said.

Advert 10

‘You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact.’

Princess Diana PA Images

Tory peer Michael Forsyth has accused Netflix of being ‘arrogant’ in its response, and called for it to be brought under British regulation.

‘This arrogant response to the Secretary of State’s request makes the case for regulation very eloquently,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘A drama does not entitle broadcasters to tell lies about people who cannot defend themselves.’

Seasons one to four of The Crown are available to view on Netflix now.