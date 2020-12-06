unilad
Advert

Netflix Rejects Demands To Add Fictional Disclaimer To The Crown Episodes

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Dec 2020 15:08
Netflix Rejects Demands To Add Fictional Disclaimer To The Crown EpisodesNetflix Rejects Demands To Add Fictional Disclaimer To The Crown EpisodesNetflix

Netflix has finally responded to calls for it to add a ‘fictional disclaimer’ to The Crown.

The streaming service says there’s no need to warn its millions of viewers that key scenes are fabricated, because its widely understood that the series is ‘a work of fiction.’

Advert

It comes after culture secretary Oliver Dowden wrote to Netflix with fears that ‘a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.’

Netflix

‘We have always presented The Crown as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,’ Netflix told the Mail On Sunday in response.

‘As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.’

Advert

The fresh complaints come following the release of season four of The Crown, which introduces Lady Diana Spencer, while documenting the love triangle between Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles and herself.

The CrownThe CrownNetflix

Lady Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has raised his own concerns about the factual correctness of the show, during a recent interview with ITV, where he also made fresh accusations against BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

‘Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t. It is very hard, there is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there?’ he said.

Advert

‘You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact.’

Princess DianaPrincess DianaPA Images

Tory peer Michael Forsyth has accused Netflix of being ‘arrogant’ in its response, and called for it to be brought under British regulation.

‘This arrogant response to the Secretary of State’s request makes the case for regulation very eloquently,’ he said.

Advert

‘A drama does not entitle broadcasters to tell lies about people who cannot defend themselves.’

Seasons one to four of The Crown are available to view on Netflix now.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Sony’s Metal Gear Solid Movie
Film and TV

Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Sony’s Metal Gear Solid Movie

Yet Another Monolith Has Appeared Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park
News

Yet Another Monolith Has Appeared Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier
Gaming

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier

Mysterious Monolith In California Has Been Destroyed By Men Shouting ‘Christ Is King’
Life

Mysterious Monolith In California Has Been Destroyed By Men Shouting ‘Christ Is King’

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Now

Credits

Mail On Sunday

  1. Mail On Sunday

    Netflix says no to screen disclaimer before each episode of The Crown as bosses claim viewers understand royal drama is a 'work of fiction broadly based on historical events'

 