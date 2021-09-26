unilad
Netflix Releases First Look At New Kanye West Documentary

by : Shola Lee on : 26 Sep 2021 13:26
Netflix Releases First Look At New Kanye West DocumentaryAlamy/Netflix

Netflix has released a first look at the new Kanye West documentary, Jeen-Yuhs.

Fans will be afforded a rare behind-the-scenes look at the life of Kanye West, from his successful singing career to his failed presidential campaign.

Co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the three-part documentary was filmed over a 20-year period.

Donda listening party (Alamy)Poppy Bilderbeck

Jeen-Yuhs has been a long time in the making, with Simmons filming West from the late 1990s.

In April this year, the Flashing Lights singer reportedly sold the documentary to Netflix for $30,000,000.

While a release date for Jeen-Yuhs has not yet been announced, Netflix shared a teaser trailer.

Check it out below:

The clip, filmed in New York, 2002, features West and Mos Def rapping their track Two Words, from West’s The College Dropout that was released two years later.

Fans were quick to react to the clip on Twitter, calling the documentary’s name ‘perfect’.

Using #Jeenyuhs, fans shared their thoughts:

West has been the source of increased media interest in recent months, following his divorce from Kim Kardashian and the delayed release of West’s 10th album, Donda. Named after the singer’s late mother, the album finally dropped in late August following a series of listening parties.

The Gold Digger singer received backlash after controversial celebrities Da Baby and Marylin Manson joined him onstage at Chicago’s Soldier Stadium on Thursday, August 26.

Fans also speculated about a reconciliation between West and Kardashian, after the singer’s ex-wife attended the same event in a wedding dress.

Kim Kardashian appears at Donda listening party (Apple Music)Apple Music

While little else is known about the documentary, if Jeen-Yuhs is like any of West’s other ventures, it is sure to attract media attention.

The documentary is set for release in 2022.

