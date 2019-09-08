Netflix Releases First Official Disenchantment Part Two Trailer

Netflix

With a brand new instalment of Netflix’s Disenchantment just around the corner, the streaming service has just released the first official trailer for part two, to peak fans’ excitement.

If you want to avoid spoilers from season one – part one, you might want to look away now…

The new series follows on from the shocking part one finale which saw Queen Dagmar, the biological mother of Princess Bean, show her true evil colours after Elfo gave his own life for his queen.

In the trailer for the second instalment, Elfo is chilling in heaven, but Bean and her mate Luci are hatching a plan to bring him back via hell.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Disenchantment is the brain child of Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, and follows the same satirical nature, however it holds a more cohesive narrative through the series rather than acting as standalone episodes.

Much like the first season, Disenchantment part two will make up of 10 episodes, which will vary in length depending on their content.

Back in May, it was revealed that part two would be coming to Netflix slightly later than planned on September 20.

Will she win… or booze? Disenchantment returns September 20. pic.twitter.com/8ZchIk96XP — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) May 16, 2019

While a synopsis for part two is yet to be released, part one was described as:

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

The show features voices from many famous faces, including John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Billy West, Lucy Montgomery, Maurice LaMarche, David Herman, Matt Berry, and Noel Fielding.

Netflix originally ordered 20 episodes of the cartoon, spreading them across two 10-episode parts. In October, the streaming service ordered an additional 20 episodes, extending the series to a second season.

Matt Groaning said in a statement:

We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.

Disenchantment is set to land on Netflix later this month on September 20.

