First Trailer For Charlie Brooker’s Death To 2020 Released

PA/Netflix

Netflix has released the first official teaser for Death to 2020, from the makers of Black Mirror.

After months of saying 2020 is like something out of a Black Mirror episode, it really is going to be something out of the dystopian anthology series.

‘The comedy event you’ll never forget from the year you *really* don’t want to remember. Death to 2020 – from the makers of Black Mirror – coming soon,’ the streaming service wrote in a tweet.

Check out the teaser trailer here:

It comes just days after show creator Charlie Brooker revealed he was making a mockumentary about the shambles of a year that is 2020.

Of course, we don’t need reminding just how awful this year has been for so many people, so the best thing to do is to have a laugh at it.

Details are pretty thin on the ground at the moment, although we can expect to see a number of famous faces, including Hugh Grant, who plays a historian being interviewed in the mockumentary.

Netflix

‘I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig,’ Grant told Vulture.

The teaser trailer dropped several other big names, including Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

Of course we already know, in part, what to expect because we’re living it. Death to 2020 is coming to Netflix ‘soon’.