Netflix Releases Trailer For Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Netflix

Good news for all you armchair detectives out there; it’s time to grab some popcorn and get your thinking cap on because the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries is nearly here.

The return of the beloved docuseries was first announced last year, and now there’s just a few days to go until a whole new world of intriguing and unexplained events opens up on Netflix.

If you can’t wait that long to find out what kind of mysteries the streaming service has in store for us, then luckily you can get a taste of the action and start speculating with a new trailer.

The series will arrive in two parts, with the first six mysteries arriving on Netflix next week, July 1, and an additional six arriving at a later date, allowing viewers time to try and piece together the evidence and solve the first cases before being inundated with new ones.

The Unsolved Mysteries reboot comes from the creators of the original series, John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer, with a twist of creepiness sure to be added thanks to the help of Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy, who is also involved in the project.

In a press release about the series, Cosgrove and Meurer explained they regarded it as a ‘mystery’ show rather than a ‘true crime’ show.

They continued:

When choosing cases, we’ve always looked for diversity in races, ages, locations and eras. We’ve covered such classic mysteries as Bigfoot, and high-profile, historic crimes ranging from the Black Dahlia murder to the Kennedy assassinations.

The variety in mysteries is evident in the trailer, which reveals what appears to be the title of each of the first six episodes, namely Mystery On The Rooftop, 13 Minutes, House of Terror, No Ride Home, Berkshires UFO and Missing Witness.

Episodes cover the death of Rey Rivera, a newlywed found eight days after going missing in Baltimore; the disappearance of a mother, Patrice Endres; and a 1969 report of a UFO in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, E! Online reports.

The series was originally hosted by a range of people, including Raymond Burr, Dennis Farina and Virginia Madsen, though Robert Stack became a staple as he held the role from 1987-2002.

Stack has since passed away, and the reboot will operate without a host.

The creators said:

We know our loyal audience will miss host Robert Stack as much as we do, but we hope mystery lovers old and new will embrace this next chapter, knowing that no one could fill Bob’s shoes.

At the end of each new episode, viewers will be directed to unsolved.com, or to relevant law enforcement agencies, where they will be encouraged to share any leads.

The first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries will be available to stream on Netflix from July 1.