Netflix Removes ‘Hurtful And Derogatory’ Character From Neil Patrick Harris Show

Alamy

Netflix has removed a ‘hurtful and derogatory’ character from the upcoming Neil Patrick Harris show Uncoupled.

Speaking with Variety, actor Ada Maris (The Garcias) revealed that she was initially excited after her agent informed her that Netflix was casting for Harris’ series.

Advert 10

However, her excitement quickly turned to dismay after she actually read the sides for the role of Carmen, a Latino woman who works as a housekeeper for Harris’ character Michael.

Alamy

In the first episode, written by show creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Carmen appears in just two scenes, drawing in criticisms for presenting the character as a stereotype.

In the first scene, Carmen is portrayed as being ‘nearly hysterical on the phone’ with Michael after believing there’s been a burglary in his apartment upon noticing his husband Colin’s belongings have suddenly vanished.

Advert 10

Not realising that Colin has actually just walked out on Michael after 17 years, Carmen can be heard crying out in broken English, ‘Mister, I just get here and they stole!’, adding ‘They stole! They rob you! I don’t know how they get in’.

Maris was also unimpressed by the equally one-dimensional second scene, which sees Carmen pick up a glass Michael has just washed, declaring, ‘No, I do that. You don’t clean good, you always leave a ring’.

Alamy

Maris, 64, was left angered by the way the housekeeper was characterised and rang up her agent over the phone to express her fury at having been sent the script in the first place.

Advert 10

Speaking with Variety, Maris said:

When I opened it and saw that it wasn’t even funny – it was hurtful and derogatory – I was shocked because I walked in expecting something very different given the way things are nowadays and the progress we’ve made.

In a statement given to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson apologised to Maris and confirmed the character had been cut from the series.

The spokesperson said:

Advert 10

We’re sorry that Ms. Maris had a negative experience, and this character will not appear in the series.

Alamy

Uncoupled stars Harris as a fortysomething professional re-entering the New York dating scene after being left abruptly by his husband of 17 years.

Maris has expressed surprise that Harris and Star, who are both gay men, wouldn’t show greater sensitivity when portraying those from marginalised groups.

Advert 10