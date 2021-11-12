unilad
Netflix Removes 'Hurtful And Derogatory' Character From Neil Patrick Harris Show

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Nov 2021 16:40
Netflix Removes 'Hurtful And Derogatory' Character From Neil Patrick Harris Show

Netflix has removed a ‘hurtful and derogatory’ character from the upcoming Neil Patrick Harris show Uncoupled.

Speaking with Variety, actor Ada Maris (The Garcias) revealed that she was initially excited after her agent informed her that Netflix was casting for Harris’ series.

However, her excitement quickly turned to dismay after she actually read the sides for the role of Carmen, a Latino woman who works as a housekeeper for Harris’ character Michael.

Ada Maris (Alamy)Alamy

In the first episode, written by show creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Carmen appears in just two scenes, drawing in criticisms for presenting the character as a stereotype.

In the first scene, Carmen is portrayed as being ‘nearly hysterical on the phone’ with Michael after believing there’s been a burglary in his apartment upon noticing his husband Colin’s belongings have suddenly vanished.

Not realising that Colin has actually just walked out on Michael after 17 years, Carmen can be heard crying out in broken English, ‘Mister, I just get here and they stole!’, adding ‘They stole! They rob you! I don’t know how they get in’.

Maris was also unimpressed by the equally one-dimensional second scene, which sees Carmen pick up a glass Michael has just washed, declaring, ‘No, I do that. You don’t clean good, you always leave a ring’.

Neil Patrick Harris (Alamy)Alamy

Maris, 64, was left angered by the way the housekeeper was characterised and rang up her agent over the phone to express her fury at having been sent the script in the first place.

Speaking with Variety, Maris said:

When I opened it and saw that it wasn’t even funny – it was hurtful and derogatory – I was shocked because I walked in expecting something very different given the way things are nowadays and the progress we’ve made.

In a statement given to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson apologised to Maris and confirmed the character had been cut from the series.

The spokesperson said:

We’re sorry that Ms. Maris had a negative experience, and this character will not appear in the series.

Netflix headquarters (Alamy)Alamy

Uncoupled stars Harris as a fortysomething professional re-entering the New York dating scene after being left abruptly by his husband of 17 years.

Maris has expressed surprise that Harris and Star, who are both gay men, wouldn’t show greater sensitivity when portraying those from marginalised groups.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

