Netflix Renews Locke And Key For Second Season

Netflix has renewed hit series Locke and Key for a second season.

The coming-of-age supernatural drama – based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic book series of the same name – follows the Locke siblings shortly after moving into their father’s childhood home, Keyhouse, after his murder.

While the second season has officially been announced, there’s no confirmed release date (Netflix has halted production on several of its shows due to the coronavirus outbreak).

There are little-to-no details known about what to expect from the next season, apart from Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) and Tyler Locke (Connor Jessup) embracing their roles ‘as the new Keepers of the Key… as the stakes grow higher’, according to Netflix.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are also set to return as showrunners following the first season’s success, saying in a statement: ‘We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke and Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators. We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.’

Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix, added:

Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two.

With a Fresh score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 70% audience score, there’s clearly more than a few fans that’ll be excited by the news.

Entertainment Weekly‘s Kristen Baldwin wrote of the first season: ‘For a show that deals so intently with loss – of loved ones, of innocence – Locke and Key is a surprisingly rewarding endeavor.’

Variety‘s Caroline Framke called it ‘an appealing teen adventure series about magic and mysterious family secrets that’s engaging and easy enough to breeze through in a couple sittings’.

USA Today‘s Kelly Lawler even said it was nearly as strong a debut as Stranger Things, however noted ‘it needs a few tweaks to jump the hurdle between good and great’.

If you haven’t watched Locke and Key, what are you waiting for? It’s available to stream on Netflix now.