Netflix Renews Big Mouth For Three More Seasons

Hold on to your hats folks, as everyone’s favourite pubescent nightmare has been picked up for three more seasons.

That’s right, Nick Kroll and the Big Mouth team had better start warming up those sultry vocal cords once again, as Maury, Nick, Andrew, Connie, Jessie, Lola, Matthew, Coach Steve and a whole heap of others are staying on our screens for some time yet.

Sharing the news on Instagram, armed with his array of hilarious voices, Nick Kroll wrote: ‘BIG MOUTH HAS BEEN PICKED UP FOR 3 MORE SEASONS!!! Thank you to our writers, cast, crew, Netflix and everyone around the world who watches the show!’ He then, as hormone monster Maury added the caveat: ‘That’s right baby, three more seasons of jacking off…’

Kroll also runs through the voices of Coach Steve, Lola and Rick the hormone monster, just for good measure, before adding: ‘We’re very excited to make more Big Mouth and we hope you guys are excited to see it.’

Check it out:

According to Variety, the confirmation of the continuation of Big Mouth comes as part of a multi-year deal Netflix has signed with the newly-formed animation company Brutus Pink. Brutus Pink is formed of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the team behind Big Mouth.

The deal also includes the option for Brutus Pink to produce more animated series as well as animated films for the streaming service.

In a joint statement, the team from Brutus Pink – Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett – said:

Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists. We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.

Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix, also spoke about the deal, saying:

’Big Mouth’ brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.

Speaking about season three earlier this year, Andrew Goldberg told Metro:

When we first started, we were constantly worrying about whether we would have enough stories to tell. But so far, rather than scraping for ideas, we’re finding that we can’t do everything we want to do in a season. Some things we have to save for a season 4 for beyond.

Good night, you prince of Westchester, you king of the tri-state area.

Seasons one and two of Big Mouth are on Netflix now.

