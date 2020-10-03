Netflix Renews Cobra Kai For Fourth Season Netflix

The story isn’t over for Cobra Kai as Netflix has revealed the release date for season three and announced the popular show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Based on the classic 80s film The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Advert

The series originally premiered on YouTube Premium in 2018 with a second season released the following year, but its fanbase grew as it moved to Netflix this summer. The streaming service has now announced that the third season will arrive soon, and that a fourth is ‘officially training to join the fight.’

Check out the season three teaser trailer here:

Cobra Kai proved a hit with Karate Kid fans, and there’s no doubt everyone who gave in to nostalgia and binged their way through every episode available will be glad to know that season three premieres on January 8, 2021.

Advert

The epic teaser for season three shows the characters reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos. Miguel has been left in a precarious condition, Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption.

Cobra Kai Netflix

Meanwhile, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

According to Games Radar, star Zabka said fans should expect the unexpected in the upcoming season, commenting:

Advert

Nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that. I’ve been saying this for the past two seasons, [Ali] is a big missing part of his life, she’s the love that got away and would, in some form, love to reconnect. But the show’s full of surprises…

The official Cobra Kai Twitter account shared the news of the series’ renewal, writing: ‘As Kreese says, “The story is just beginning”… Cobra Kai Never Dies.’

Cobra Kai season three will be available to stream on Netflix from January 8, 2021.

Advert