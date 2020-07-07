Netflix Renews Dead To Me For Season Three Netflix

Dead To Me‘s Jen and Judy will be turning to the small screen for a third season, the show’s creator has confirmed.

The first season of the hit comedy, starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden, was viewed in 30 million household in its first month.

While you’ll be pleased to hear of a third season, it has also been confirmed it will be the show’s last.

Dead to me Netflix

Dead To Me creator Liz Feldman took to Twitter to share the news yesterday, July 6.

She wrote:

Thrilled to keep working with @1capplegate & @lindacardellini and our amazing writers, cast & crew for one more season! @deadtome has been and continues to be the most creatively & personally fulfilling experience of my life. Profoundly grateful for all of it.

Actor Christina Applegate also tweeted to thank Dead To Me‘s fans:

I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love

Both season one and two of the show were a hit with audiences and critics alike, with its debut receiving 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, while its second season received a very impressive 95%.

One critic on the reviewing platform wrote, ‘When actress and character come together so flawlessly, you want to keep coming back for more,’ while another described Applegate’s part in the show as ‘the finest work of her career’.

