Netflix Renews Locke & Key For Third Season

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Dec 2020 18:10
We’re yet to see what powers are going to be unlocked in the second instalment of Locke & Key, but Netflix has already renewed the fantasy show for a third series. 

Based on the IDW Entertainment comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabrielle Rodriguez, Locke & Key tells the story of a family who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after their father’s death.

Series one saw the three Locke children having fun as they discovered a series of keys, each which offered its own unique and often incredible experience, but things look to get much more serious in the upcoming episodes after a mysterious demon was unleashed upon the world.

The second series is set to arrive on Netflix in 2021, but fans can expect even more to follow as series executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill signed a deal with Netflix for a third series, Variety reports.

Commenting on the news, Averill said:

I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired. I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship.

Brian Wright, vice president of overall deals for Netflix, expressed the company’s excitement for the third season.

He said:

[Co-showrunner] Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in ‘Locke and Key’ and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,

I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.

Production on series two of Locke & Key is said to have wrapped up in Toronto this week ahead of its release next year.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix

