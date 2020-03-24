Netflix Renews Love Is Blind For Two More Seasons

love Netflix

Online streaming service Netflix has confirmed it’s renewing popular reality show Love Is Blind for two more seasons.

Advert

It took to Twitter to share the exciting news of the renewal.

Alongside a picture of season one cast member Amber, the tweet read:

Me when I find out that @LoveisBlindShow is coming back for a SECOND AND THIRD SEASON

Advert

I mean, a season two confirmation would have been good – but season three confirmation as well is everything.

The first season of the programme aired in the US back in February and dropped on UK Netflix a couple of week later.

The show caused quite a stir as viewers tensely watched the couples who had never seen each other before agree to get married in a bid to find out if love is really blind or not.

Love Is Blind Netflix

You follow their relationship stories from the moment they hear each other in the ‘pods’, proposals, meeting each other face-to-face for the first time and even moving in together.

For those of you who haven’t watched it (and have obviously been living under a rock) I won’t tell you who does and doesn’t make it down the aisle.

While it was hugely popular, it did receive some backlash after many viewers commented on the fact that all the contestants were attractive potentially defeating the object of the so-called study.

Maybe the cast will be more diverse for the next seasons. Either way, I’m excited.

Advert