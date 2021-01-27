Netflix Renews Too Hot To Handle For Second Season Netflix

Netflix has renewed Too Hot To Handle for a second season.

The reality dating show took the platform by storm in April last year, becoming the number one most-watched show on Netflix during its first week.

It puts 14 of the ‘sexiest people in the world’ on an island retreat in Mexico and offers them $100,000 if they can make it to the end of four weeks with no sexual contact.

The host of the series is a virtual assistant, Lana, who tells them there are conditions to their stay: ‘No kissing, or sex of any kind.’

Every time one of the contestants engages in any sexual activity, money is deducted from the total prize money sum.

We can assume the next season will follow in the same format and feature contestants from across the world, including the UK, US and Australia.

At the end of season one, 10 contestants split $75,000 of the remaining prize money.

Netflix remained pretty tight-lipped, simple confirming the show’s second season. ‘More details and a date to follow,’ the streaming platform said.

The first season received mixed reviews online. Despite being binged by thousands in its first week, Rotten Tomatoes gives the show a 35% rating.

John Serba, a critic at Decider advised viewers to skip the show, describing it as ‘a mashup of Temptation Island, Love Island, The Contest episode of Seinfeld and The Peter Griffin Sideboob Hour’.

‘To call it tawdry is to engage in nuclear understatement’, he said, adding that it is ‘some of the dreckiest dreck ever drecked’.