Netflix Reportedly Working On A Jimmy Savile True Crime Documentary

Netflix is reportedly developing a documentary that will explore the life of infamous sex abuser Jimmy Savile.

The streaming platform has handled a plethora of harrowing subject matter, whether it be The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, The Staircase or Don’t F*ck With Cats.

Its next project is allegedly set to chronicle the former Top of the Pops host’s lifestyle, all while he abused countless victims, and how he managed to get away with his heinous crimes, which emerged after his death in 2011.

Jimmy Savile

The documentary, reportedly a feature-length film more akin to Abducted in Plain Sight than the platform’s docuseries releases, is said to be released next year, 10 years after Savile’s passing.

A source told The Sun: ‘Netflix hope it will air next year. It will consider some of his friendships with famous faces and the Royal Family, and how he got away with so much despite being in the public eye for so long.’

Throughout his career as a TV personality and children’s entertainer, hosting Jim’ll Fix It among other shows, Savile met members of the Royal Family on several occasions; notably at the 1984 Royal Variety Performance, when he dressed up as a theatre doorman to greet them.

Prince Charles Jimmy Savile

The Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana all attended the event at the Victoria Palace Theatre, seen to be laughing with Savile upon arrival.

In his short stint as the BBC Director-General in 2012, George Entwistle offered a ‘profound and heartfelt apology on behalf of the BBC to every victim. It is the victims, these women who were subject to criminal actions, who must be central in our thoughts’.

In 2016, documentarian Louis Theroux released a film looking at his past experiences with the sex offender, somewhat of a follow-up to his previous documentary, When Louis Met… Jimmy.

Speaking to the BBC’s Lauren Laverne, Theroux said: ‘I’d remained in contact with [Savile] a little bit after I’d made the first programme. So, while I’m still quite proud of the first programme, I’m still a bit confused about how was I able to experience him as a somewhat likeable person in the year or two after making it. That’s something I think upon.’

Louis Theroux Jimmy Savile

Later speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the filmmaker explained the fact he was duped by Savile at the time gave him an unintentional insight into ‘how grooming works and how abuse often takes place’, and that he felt the need to ‘take a stand’ to defend his victims.

There’s no official release date or details regarding Netflix’s Jimmy Savile documentary.