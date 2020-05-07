Netflix Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Total Extraction Body Count Netflix

Netflix’s Extraction is an orgy of death at the hands of Chris Hemsworth’s brutal mercenary, but at long last we finally know just how many baddies lost their lives.

Directed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sam Hargrave, the streaming platform’s latest sensation sees the demise of many, many people in often brutal and bloody style. For example, one man’s neck is broken with another man’s legs.

The film was also produced by Avengers: Endgame‘s Joe and Anthony Russo, the former of whom penned the screenplay. They were well-aware of the ‘carnage’ they were creating, but had lost track of the exact body count – until now.

In a recent tweet, Netflix wrote: ‘The least believable part of Extraction is that at no point do any of the 183 people that Chris Hemsworth kills mention how ridiculously good looking he is…’

Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a black market mercenary who takes a job to rescue Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) from gangsters in Bangladesh. The mission comes with its fair share of mayhem, including but not limited to Rake killing a man with a rake, and a 12-minute one-take sequence with a car chase, knife fights and gun battles.

To put the death toll into context, the John Wick trilogy, which featured Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin, racked up a whopping 299 kills. In just one film, Extraction managed two thirds of that, meaning Hemsworth could be heavyweight champion of single-movie, single-character body counts.

Discussing the film’s violence, Joe Russo explained on the ReelBlend podcast:

Everyone keeps track [of a movie’s body count]. I think there was something called The Carnage Document that they would [use to] keep track of everything that happened in the film. I can’t remember who was keeping track of it, or where it went, but I know it came across in my emails at one point.

The film is on track to become Netflix’s biggest premiere ever, with 90 million households estimated to have watched it in its first four weeks of release. Joe has already signed a deal to pen the sequel under the AGBO banner – the brothers’ own production company.

There’s no confirmation whether Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake. However, in a recent Instagram video, he said: ‘It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is who knows, but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into.’

Extraction is available to stream on Netflix now.