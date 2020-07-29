Netflix Share First Scene From Umbrella Academy Season 2
Netflix has shared the very first scene from the second season of Umbrella Academy, and it looks pretty dramatic.
Taking us back to November 25, 1963, we’re immediately thrown into a scene of chaos and warfare, gunfire echoing all around as fighter jets fly overhead.
Amidst the rubble and the dust, we are shown a telling newspaper clipping which points towards an alternative version of history, bearing the headline, ‘Soviets Attack US’. It’s a bold opening scene, and instantly gripping.
You can watch the first scene from the second season of Umbrella Academy below:
The first character we see is Five, who looks utterly perplexed and dismayed as he observes the battle torn streets around him.
Whilst Frank Sinatra’s My Way plays out in the background, we see our heroes step up and use their powers to take on the dangers all around them.
Those wanting another glimpse of what’s to come on July 31 will just have to be patient and wait it out, content with the knowledge that the storyline to come looks very intriguing indeed.
Netflix have teased:
You’ll have to wait until Friday for the rest. Sorry.
The official Netflix synopsis for this upcoming season reads as follows:
Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960.
Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).
Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.
Of course, significantly, November 25, 1963, was the day of US President John F. Kennedy’s state funeral in Washington DC.
It was also the day that Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of assassinating President Kennedy, was buried, with a brief and heavily guarded graveside service.
You can catch season two of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix from July 31.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Five, Netflix, season 2, Umbrella Academy
CreditsNetflix UK & Ireland/Twitter
Netflix UK & Ireland/Twitter