Netflix Shares First Look At ‘Inventing Anna’ Based On The Fake Heiress That Scammed The Rich

Alamy/Netflix

Netflix has released first-look photos of the upcoming series Inventing Anna, based on the real-life story of a socialite who scammed banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of their money.

The series focuses on Anna Delvey, the pseudonym used by a Russian-born German woman whose real name was Anna Sorokin.

Advert 10

Played in the series by Ozark actor Julia Garner, Sorokin moved to New York in 2013, after which she presented herself both in real life and online as an heiress in order to gain the trust of the wealthy.

Alamy

The upcoming Netflix series will focus on journalist Vivian Kent, played by American actor Anna Chlumsky, as she investigates Sorokin and the events surrounding her huge scams.

First-look images from the series show Sorokin drinking champagne and wearing designer clothes to portray the wealthy socialite she pretended to be, as well as giving an insight to her downfall as she stands for a mugshot and is visited by Kent in prison.

Advert 10

The images were shared by producer Shonda Rhimes, who wrote, ‘I’m so happy to share these first photos with you all! Inventing Anna is coming 2022. Get ready, people.’

Check them out below:

Following her move to New York, Sorokin asked rich friends to pay for expensive flights, hotels and meals with the promise she would pay them back; promises that never came to fruition, The Independent reports.

Advert 10

She created fake bank statements that claimed she had millions of dollars in the bank in a bid to secure a loan, and racked up thousands of dollars in unpaid bills through the use of a credit card.

Netflix

Sorokin’s fall from grace came after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office began investigating her for instances of bank fraud in 2017. She was ultimately indicted on several counts of grand larceny and misdemeanour theft of services, and sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison on Rikers Island.

She was also fined $24,000 and ordered to pay restitution of around $199,000.

Advert 10

With filming currently underway, Inventing Anna is set to be released on Netflix in 2022.