Netflix Show Ginny And Georgia Under Fire For Slut-Shaming Taylor Swift

Netflix/taylorswift/Instagram

Netflix’s new series Ginny and Georgia is facing backlash for slut-shaming Taylor Swift, with the phrase ‘respect Taylor Swift’ soon trending on Twitter.

The new drama-comedy arrived on Netflix on February 24, and follows angsty teen Ginny and her 30-year-old mum Georgia as they move to a new town in the United States.

Advert 10

The final episode of the first season sees Ginny and Georgia arguing about relationships, at which point the daughter comments, ‘What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.’

Netflix

Swift’s relationships have long been the subject of public scrutiny, so much so that the singer made reference to the comments in her song Shake It Off, singing, ‘I go on too many dates / But I can’t make them stay / At least that’s what people say.’

Fans of the singer were quick to criticise the comment made on Ginny and Georgia following the release of the series, with some accusing Netflix of trying to increase its ratings by sparking conversations with the controversial comments, while others said the line was a straightforward case of sexism.

Advert 10

One Twitter user wrote, ‘Netflix will profit out of successful women, air their documentaries, promote them as icons for International Women’s Day, & later approve misogynistic comments about them in their shows. It’s 2021 and we’re still calling out people to respect Taylor Swift, & every other woman.’

Another commented, ‘isnt it ironic how ginny and georgia is a show that supposedly promotes feminism yet still makes outdated slutshaming jokes?? RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT.’

Advert 10

After the comments about Swift left them unimpressed, a number of the singer’s fans hit back by giving Ginny and Georgia low ratings on Google and the review site Rotten Tomatoes.