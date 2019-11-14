Netflix Teaming Up With Paramount And Eddie Murphy For New Beverly Hills Cop Movie

Paramount Pictures

As though Netflix hadn’t had a good enough year as it is, it has teamed up with Paramount for a new Beverly Hills Cop movie.

The streaming service will continue its partnership with Eddie Murphy – following in the worthy footsteps of Dolemite Is My Name – to produce a fourth instalment of the comedy cop film.

Although a date for when production will begin has not yet been confirmed, the actor has said he will start work on it once he has finished another movie.

Murphy told Collider the reboot would be his next project after the Coming to America sequel wrapped:

Yeah, that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America; we’re doing Beverly Hills Cop, and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand-up. What I’ll be doing mostly is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop. I keep saying it – these movies and Saturday Night Live I’m looking at as a bookend, and if I decide I just want to stay on the couch forever [then] I ended it on a funny note, and I’ll do stand-up if I’m feeling creative. I can get up on stage and do my stand-up and if, you know, some incredible filmmaker comes along with some great movie or there’s a great opportunity [I will consider it], but I’m not going to be making [two or three] movies a year like I did back in the early days, because I like to just be home with the kids.

Paramount has made a one-time licensing deal with Netflix to produce the film with the option for one additional sequel, Deadline reported.

Netflix will work with Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer to get a script and director, in addition to financing the Beverly Hills Cop reboot and releasing it on the streaming service.

The announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for Netflix, after its newest rival Disney+ launched on Tuesday, November 12, particularly because the latter revealed it had signed up 10 million users in just one day, as per TechCrunch.

To put this into perspective, Netflix recently reported 158 million subscribers, which is its total audience after years of availability worldwide. Disney+ has only launched in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands so far.

Who else can’t wait for Axel Foley to return to active duty?!

